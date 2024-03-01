Register for the 75th Big Bass Rodeo and Fishtival Event

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) and New Orleans City Park Conservancy are hosting the 75th annual Big Bass Rodeo and Fishtival in New Orleans City Park on Saturday, March 23, 2024. Sign up for the oldest freshwater fishing rodeo in the nation with a fishing category for every age and a free family friendly Fishtival. The day also includes the Battle for the Bass, a student fishing tournament, and Boats on the Bayou – a kayak and non-motorized vessel tournament on Bayou St. John.

Don’t forget, a recreational fishing license is required for participants 18 years and older. To purchase a license online, click here. Licenses will also be available for purchase at the event.

The Big Bass Rodeo is a catch-and-release shore fishing tournament for anglers targeting the largest bass. For junior anglers (ages 12 and under), the rodeo includes competitive categories for heaviest bass or heaviest cichlid, bream, or perch.

The Battle for the Bass Tournament is for students in grades 7 through 12 to represent their schools in teams of up to five anglers and battle it out for the heaviest two-bass combined weight. The winning team will take home the three-foot Battle for Bass trophy to display at their school, $500 in gift cards for Berkley products, and, of course, bragging rights for the year!

Boats on the Bayou is open to anglers with kayaks and other non-motorized watercraft and offers two competitive categories: Bass and Other with over $1400 in gift card prizes courtesy of Massey’s Outfitters. Even if you don’t have a kayak, you can rent one for free from Massey’s Outfitters. Register early because kayak rentals are limited!

The free Fishtival will take place from 9 a.m. to noon in the grandstand area in front of Cafe du Monde on Dreyfous Avenue in City Park. The event will feature music as well as educational and hands-on activities for kids. LDWF mascot, Robbie the Redfish, will be on hand for photo opportunities.

TOURNAMENT DIVISIONS:

Big Bass Rodeo- 6:30-11 am; must be in line at weigh station before 11 am, $20 (13 and older); $10 (12 and under)

6:30-11 am; must be in line at weigh station before 11 am, $20 (13 and older); $10 (12 and under) Battle for the Bass Student Fishing Competition – 6:30-11 am; must be in line at weigh station before 11 am, $20 (13 and older); $10 (12 and under)

– 6:30-11 am; must be in line at weigh station before 11 am, $20 (13 and older); $10 (12 and under) Boats on the Bayou – 7-10:30 am; must be in line at weigh station before 10:30 am, $35 pre-registration fee; $40 on site

– 7-10:30 am; must be in line at weigh station before 10:30 am, $35 pre-registration fee; $40 on site Fishtival– 9 am-Noon | Popp Bandstand by Cafe Du Monde, Free

For more information, visit www.bigbassfishingrodeo.com. Registration is open and fees vary depending on division. Contact Danica Williams at dwilliams@wlf.la.gov with questions.