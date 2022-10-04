Register for Tour de T-Bone to support local veterans

Tour de T-Bone is accepting registration for its annual bike ride, on Saturday, November 19, beginning in Downtown Houma. The fundraiser is being held in partnership with the Southern Louisiana Veteran Outreach (SLVO) Gumbo Cook-Off Festival. All proceeds will be donated to the SLVO, a non-profit organization dedicated to assisting local veterans. The vision of SLVO is to create a seamless, frictionless support system for Veterans in our community. “We believe having a support system enables a purposeful foundation to be built on so other challenges Veterans may have can be addressed over time,” reads a statement from SLVO.

The 2022 Tour de T-Bone will also spread breast cancer awareness as a survivor shares her story. This event t-shirts will feature pink artwork, and were designed by local artist and cyclist Barry Benoit. The shirts serve as a reminder that breast cancer affects one in eight women.

Cyclists will begin lining up at 7:50 a.m. in the parking lot adjacent to the Bayou Terrebonne Waterlife Museum, with the ride kicking off at 8 a.m. The 2022 Tour de T-Bone will offer two routes:

Route 1 (Dularge Out and Back)- 30 miles Start in downtown Houma, head south to the Falgout Canal bridge in Dularge, and then return on the same route. There will be a rest stop at the corner of Falgout Canal Bridge providing water, electrolytes, fruit, and snacks.

Route 2 (Dularge-Dulac)- 52 miles Start in downtown Houma, head south to the end of paved Dularge Rd. (Jug’s), and then back to Falgout Canal Rd. to the Dulac Pontoon Bridge, and return on the same route. There will be a truck rest stop at the pontoon bridge as well as the main rest stop at Falgout Canal Bridge providing water, electrolytes, fruit, and snacks.



Following the bike rides SLVO invites cyclists to attend the Gumbo Cook-Off Festival to enjoy food, beer, and refreshments. Registration for the event is $40 and includes admission to the SLVO Gumbo Cook-Off, 2 free beers, a souvenir t-shirt, and more. Registration for the 2022 Tour de T-Bone can be completed online here. The deadline to register for the event is Friday, November 18.