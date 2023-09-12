Register now for Books for the Bayou: Local Authors Day!

Nicholls set to Host Premiere Scholarship Fundraising EventSeptember 12, 2023
Read local and shop local at the Terrebonne Parish Public Library Books for the Bayou 2023 event on Saturday, October 7 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Main Library!
Book lovers across the parish are invited to come meet local authors, buy books locally, and find your newest reading obsession while supporting writers in the community! Refreshments will be served, and entrance is free to the public.
If you are a local author and are interested in promoting and selling their books at the event, please click here to register. The application does not guarantee approval, and a Library representative will reach out to applicants with their decision. Spaces are limited, so register as soon as possible!