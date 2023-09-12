Register now for Books for the Bayou: Local Authors Day!

Read local and shop local at the Terrebonne Parish Public Library Books for the Bayou 2023 event on Saturday, October 7 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Main Library!

Book lovers across the parish are invited to come meet local authors, buy books locally, and find your newest reading obsession while supporting writers in the community! Refreshments will be served, and entrance is free to the public.