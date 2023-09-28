Register now for Girls on the Run Bayou Region’s Halloween race, “Ghouls on the Run!”

Calling all Ghouls! Girls on the Run Bayou Region, in partnership with Rougarou Fest, will host their Halloween-themed race on Saturday, October 21, 2023–pull out your best costume and get ready to run!

“Girls on the Run is thrilled to partner with Jonathan Foret and the Rougarou Festival to celebrate mid season of our Fall 2023 program,” said Girls on the Run Bayou Region Executive Director Andrea Naquin. “We are so excited to watch them run their race and see them in their costumes! Come out for a day of fun and help us to keep the girls in our community joyful, healthy and confident!”

Girls on the Run Bayou Region will open race registration at 8:30 a.m, and the race will begin at 9:00 a.m. at the Barry P. Bonvillain Civic Center Parking Lot. Race registration fee is $10, and interested participants may register in advance here. It will be a 1.5 mile fun run , open to the public for families and the girls in the program. Costumes are encouraged but not required. Participants are encouraged to attend the Rougarou Festival that will follow the end of the race!

All proceeds from the race will directly support Girls on the Run Bayou Region and their community mission. For more information about their program and upcoming fall season, please visit the Girls on the Run Bayou Region Facebook or website.