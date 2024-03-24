Register now for the Girls on the Run Spring Fun Run and 5K at the Ladybug Ball Festival

Join Girls on the Run Bayou Region for their upcoming Spring Fun Run and 5K event in partnership with the South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center’s Ladybug Ball! Community members are invited to join the girls on the run, or just come out to cheer in support as they finish their 10-week spring program.

“Each [Girls on the Run] season comes to an end with a celebratory 5K. This closing event gives program participants of all abilities a tangible sense of accomplishment,” reads a statement from the Girls on the Run website. “Crossing the finish line instills confidence through completion and is a joyful moment program participants always remember! Everyone in our program receives a commemorative medal to celebrate this incredible achievement.”

The Spring Fun Run and 5k will take place on April 20, 2024 at the South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center– and will go right into the Ladybug Ball celebrations! Registration for the race begins at 8:00 a.m, warm-up is at 8:45 a.m, and the race begins at 9:00 a.m. Register for the race in advance here. For questions or more information, please visit Girls on the Run website.