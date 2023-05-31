Register now for the upcoming Houma Wedding Expo!

Calling all future brides and grooms! Come out to the Barry P. Bonvillain Civic Center for the next Houma Wedding Expo, presented by Louis Mohana Furniture. The Expo will take place on June 28, 2023, from 6:00-9:00 p.m.

“This event is a great opportunity for engaged couples to come out, meet with vendors, get ideas, and even book something for their big day,” said Scott Belanger, Sales and Marketing Manager at the Barry P. Bonvillain Civic Center. “There will be lots of vendors in attendance with all the information new couples need for a great wedding.” There are currently more than 35 vendors booked for the Expo covering all aspects of a wedding, including catering, photography, hair and makeup, honeymoon planning, venue rentals, entertainment, plans for the transition into married life, and even a bridal fashion show. The Barry P. Bonvillain Civic Center is currently still looking for even more businesses to participate–if you are interested in becoming an exhibitor or sponsor at this event, please click here.

Couples are encouraged to register prior to the event for express check-in, special offers, and email updates leading up to the event. Admission is $10 for attendees ages 13+, and the first 200 couples who check-in will receive a tote bag full of gifts, coupons from vendors, and more. Couples may register now here. For more information about the upcoming Houma Wedding Expo, such as specific vendor names, event layout, and more, please visit the official website.