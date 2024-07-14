Register today for the 2024 Paddle Bayou Lafourche!

Join Barataria-Terrebonne National Estuary Program (BTNEP) for the 2024 Paddle Bayou Lafourche!

The event offers an immersive and unique view of Bayou Lafourche and a chance to explore one of the most important waterways of our estuary. BTNEP will offer a 15-mile paddle starting in Napoleonville, and a 9.5-mile paddle starting in Labadieville/Thibodaux. Both paddles will end at the Nicholls Bayou Side Park pavilion across the street from the Chef John Folse Culinary Institute at 914 E. First St. in Thibodaux.

The paddle will be followed with free food, refreshments, and live music by the Cajun Music Preservation Society at the pavilion. Registration can be made here . The deadline to register is October 4. Register by September 27 to ensure an event t-shirt.

The registration fee is $50 per paddler and $20 for paddlers 12 and under. Minors 17 and below must be registered by and accompanied by an adult 18 years or older. All paddlers are responsible for coordinating their kayak/canoe/pirogue and life vest.

Participants will not be allowed in the water without a life vest. If you need to rent a kayak, please contact Geaux Paddle at geaux-paddle.com or by phone at 985-324-0576 and mention BTNEP’s Paddle Bayou Lafourche.

If you have any issues registering or need more information, please email info@btnep.org or call us at 985.447.0868.