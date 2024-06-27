Registration is now open for the 2024 Maw Maw Walker

LCTCS announces no tuition increase for 2024–2025, marking nine-year-long tuition freezeJune 27, 2024
Get your muu muus ready! The Hache Grant Association has announced that registration is now open for the 4th-annual Maw Maw Walker, which will be returning on Saturday, October 5, 2024.
“We wanted to have something like the Red Dress Run in New Orleans, but instead of Red Dresses, we do muu muus,” chuckled Manny Merlos, Director of the Hache Grant Association, during a 2023 interview. “We invite everyone to come out dressed as their favorite ole maw maw or paw paw for the walk!” Merlos explained that the whole purpose of the Maw Maw Walker event is downtown revitalization and promoting foot traffic to all the best locations Houma has to offer.
2024 Maw Maw Walker will take place from 12:00-8:00 p.m. in Downtown Houma at the Courthouse Square.
The $20 registration fee allows participants to enter the costume contest, get some Maw Maw Walker swag, and enter into the raffle. You are not required to register to participate in the walk itself.
Click the link to register and for more information: hachegrant.com/mawmaw-walker