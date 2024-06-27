Registration is now open for the 2024 Maw Maw Walker

Get your muu muus ready! The Hache Grant Association has announced that registration is now open for the 4th-annual Maw Maw Walker, which will be returning on Saturday, October 5, 2024.

“We wanted to have something like the Red Dress Run in New Orleans, but instead of Red Dresses, we do muu muus,” chuckled Manny Merlos, Director of the Hache Grant Association, during a 2023 interview. “We invite everyone to come out dressed as their favorite ole maw maw or paw paw for the walk!” Merlos explained that the whole purpose of the Maw Maw Walker event is downtown revitalization and promoting foot traffic to all the best locations Houma has to offer.