Registration is now open for the 8th Annual Lady’s CoCo Classic

Registration for the 8th Annual Lady’s CoCo Classic is now open! The fishing event will be held at the CoCo Marina 106 Pier from July 20-July 22, 2023.

The mission of the Lady’s CoCo Classic is, as As stated on their website, to “bring together individuals with a passion to raise awareness for Autism” by hosting an annual all-women fishing tournament in Cocodrie. All proceeds from the event are donated to Autism Speaks, a nationally recognized organization which raises awareness of autism across America.

The schedule of events for the Lady’s CoCo Classic is as follows:

Thursday, July 20, 2023: 4:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. Event check in begins Captains meeting at 7:30 p.m.

4:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. Friday, July 21, 2023: 5:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m. Fishing begins at 5:00 a.m. Event check from 2:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. Captains meeting at 7:30 p.m. Weigh in 2:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m.

5:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m. Saturday, July 22, 2023: 10:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. Fishing begins at 5:00 a.m. Weigh in from 11:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. Award Ceremony from 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. Food will be served from 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m.

10:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m.

Registration information is as follows:

“Reel Women Anglers” Registration Regular Registration: Until June 30, 2023: $55 Late Registration: Until July 21, 2023: $65

“Little Lady Angler” Registration Regular Registration: Until June 30, 2023: $50 Late Registration: Until July 21, 2023: $60



For more information, please visit the Lady’s CoCo Classic Facebook or website. Mark your calendars to come out and fish for a great cause!