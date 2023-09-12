Registration is now open for the Big Boy’s Main Street Cook Off in Thibodaux!

Registration for the Big Boy’s Main Street Cook Off in Thibodaux is now open!

As stated on Thibodaux Main Street’s website, “The Big Boy’s Main Street Cook-Off is a culinary showcase of Cajun cuisine prepared by 30+ teams in the culturally rich setting of Historic Downtown Thibodaux. One of three official “Up the Bayou” festivals & events of Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou Food Trail, the cook-off embodies an unapologetically Cajun lifestyle & celebrates the cultural identity of Thibodaux & Lafourche Parish.

“We want to encourage everyone to register for this event as soon as possible,” said Thibodaux Main Street Executive Director Danielle Stein. “Each year we sell out of spots before our deadline. This event started out as just a few little teams cooking, and grew over these 22 years into what it is today!”

If you are interested in entering a team for the competition, download the form here and return it to the Thibodaux Main Street office along with payment – mail in or drop off (in-person or in our locked mailbox). Team spots are limited & are only secured with form AND payment. Registration deadline is Friday, October 27, 2023 (if they don’t sell out before then!)

Come out and celebrate Big Boy’s Main Street Cook-Off on Friday, November 10, 2023 from 5:00-11:00 PM in Historic Downtown Thibodaux. Paid admission lets you sample Louisiana-inspired dishes from 30+ teams while enjoying live music at the hottest cooking competition on the bayou! Burgers & soft drinks will also be available for purchase & alcoholic beverages (for guests 21+ years of age) will be sold by downtown bars and restaurants.

From Thibodaux Main Street: Beginning this year, we are capping event attendance to control crowd size & comfort. We will sell a limited amount of online presale tickets & (potentially) a very limited amount of tickets at the gate on event day. Entry price will be $15 per person for presale & $20 at the gate (kids 10 & under will still get in free). Stay tuned here and on our social media pages for details. For more information call us at (985) 413-9886, email us at Danielle@ThibodauxMainStreet.com, or visit our Facebook page.