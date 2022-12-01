Registration Opens For Junior Auxiliary of Houma’s Krewe of You Sensory Safe Mardi Gras Event

Junior Auxiliary of Houma (JA of Houma) invites the community to join them for their signature Krewe of You Mardi Gras Parade. This year’s event will be held on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at Krewe of Aphrodite Hall, 212 Venture Blvd, Houma, LA.

Krewe of You is a sensory-safe Mardi Gras event open to children of all ages with sensitivity to sensory stimuli, such as those on the autism spectrum. The event includes a “quiet” parade with wagon floats and throws, carnival crafts, free play, and more.

“Mardi Gras is such an important part of our culture and giving kids with sensory sensitivities a chance to participate is a gift we are delighted to share. And we know we’ve accomplished our mission when anxious looks are replaced with joyous laughter and smiles of kids tossing and catching throws from our colorful wagon “floats,” said Michelle Gaither McClain, PR Chair. Registration is now open for Krewe of You 2023. Two sessions are available in order to limit overstimulation so space is limited and registration is required to participate. Spots are assigned on a first-come, first-served basis. Register today at www.jaofhouma.com/krewe.