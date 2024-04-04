Relay For Life of Terrebonne Parish releases Team Booth Map ahead of Saturday event

Relay For Life of Terrebonne Parish has released their Relay Team Booth Map ahead of the event this weekend!

Relay For Life of Terrebonne Parish presented by Stratify Group will take place on Saturday, April 6, 2024 at Barry P. Bonvillain Civic Center from 3:00-10:00 p.m.

“Relay For Life is more than just a walk. It is a volunteer-led movement that unites communities to celebrate cancer survivors, remember loved ones lost to cancer and raise funds to improve the lives of people with cancer and their families,” said Dean Schouest, Event Chair. “Thanks to that shared passion, we are working to help the American Cancer Society advance its mission through advocacy, research and patient support in an effort to ensure that everyone has an opportunity to prevent, detect, treat and survive cancer.”

61 teams have signed up this year, and will host an assortment of different FUNdraisers throughout the event this Saturday.

Schedule of Activities:

3-10 p.m: Food and activities for all ages available for donations.

Food and activities for all ages available for donations. 3:00 p.m: Opening Ceremonies & Parade of Teams & Team Pictures with banner begins

Opening Ceremonies & Parade of Teams & Team Pictures with banner begins 3:30 p.m: Live Entertainment by VER-I-ETY PAK

Live Entertainment by VER-I-ETY PAK 4:00 p.m: Campsite Judging Begins

Campsite Judging Begins 5:00 p.m: Live Entertainment by Yum Yum Band, Survivor & Caregiver Registration begins in Survivors Tent sponsored by Terrebonne General Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, Food item judging begins in Civic Center

Live Entertainment by Yum Yum Band, Survivor & Caregiver Registration begins in Survivors Tent sponsored by Terrebonne General Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, Food item judging begins in Civic Center 6:00 p.m: Announce Award Winners at South Louisiana Bank Stage

Announce Award Winners at South Louisiana Bank Stage 6:15 p.m: Butterfly Release

Butterfly Release 6:30 p.m: Survivor & Caregiver Celebration sponsored by Terrebonne General Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center with Survivor Lap, Survivors Lap with Family & Caregivers Lap and King & Queen of Relay Presentation

Survivor & Caregiver Celebration sponsored by Terrebonne General Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center with Survivor Lap, Survivors Lap with Family & Caregivers Lap and King & Queen of Relay Presentation 7:00 p.m: Live Auction begins at South Louisiana Bank Stage

Live Auction begins at South Louisiana Bank Stage 9:00 p.m: Luminaria Ceremony & Slideshow/Remembrance Ceremony and Fireworks sponsored by GIS Engineering

Luminaria Ceremony & Slideshow/Remembrance Ceremony and Fireworks sponsored by GIS Engineering 10:00 p.m: Closing Ceremonies

About Relay For Life: Founded by Dr. Gordy Klatt in Tacoma, Washington, in 1985, Relay For Life unites communities across the globe to celebrate people who have been touched by cancer, remember loved ones lost and take action for lifesaving change. Since 1985, Relay For Life has raised $6.9 billion to help save lives from cancer. Dollars raised each year by more than 250,000 Relay participants across the country help support the American Cancer Society’s mission in countless ways, including funding and conducting breakthrough research, providing education and advocating for the needs of cancer patients and their families, and providing essential services throughout their cancer journey. To learn more, visit RelayForLife.org/TerrebonneLA.

About the American Cancer Society: The American Cancer Society is a leading cancer-fighting organization with a vision to end cancer as we know it, for everyone. For more than 100 years, we have been improving the lives of people with cancer and their families as the only organization combating cancer through advocacy, research, and patient support. We are committed to ensuring everyone has an opportunity to prevent, detect, treat, and survive cancer. To learn more, visit cancer.org or call our 24/7 helpline at 1-800-227-2345. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.