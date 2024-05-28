Residents invited to attend new Bayou Lafourche Storm Ready Expo, ahead of 2024-2025 Hurricane Season prediction

Following an announcement that the 2024 Hurricane Season is predicted to be one of the most active and potentially destructive on record, local residents are encouraged to attend the new Bayou Lafourche Storm Ready Expo this June.

Community members are invited to reflect on, learn about, and prepare for hurricane season in the bayou region at the upcoming Storm Ready Expo, as the 3 year anniversary of Hurricane Ida approaches. Dive deep into the stories of those who have weathered these storms, gain valuable insight, and receive free advice to fortify yourself and your family against future storms.

“I have worked in the oil field for two decades, and over the last 7-10 years I have been involved in local hurricane response,” explained organizer Robbie Guidry with Harper Oilfield. “Seeing the damage of Hurricane Ida and other storms first-hand really made me realize that we needed to gather as a community to prepare for this upcoming season. This was originally meant to just be a group forum on Facebook to discuss storms, but it snowballed into the event my wife (Naomi Guidry) are hosting this weekend.”

The Storm Ready Expo will also feature jambalaya, drinks, snowballs, popcorn, bounce houses, activities from the Bayou Children’s’ Museum and the Lafourche Parish Public Library, and more. Verified contractors will also be available at the event for community members to speak to and build relationships with prior to hurricane season. All contractors have been vetted to ensure legitimacy and help prevent scamming during an emergency situation.

The Bayou Lafourche Storm Ready Expo will take place on June 1, 2024 at the Lockport Recreational Center (15610 HWY 1). The event is completely free and open to the public. See the official schedule for the day below:

10:30 AM – Doors open Grab Swag Bag Grab food Sign up kids for outdoor events

– Doors open 11:25 AM-11:40 AM – Archie Chiasson, Lafourche Parish President

For more information, please contact Robbie Guidry (985) 278-7186 or Naomi Guidry (985) 278-7652.