Restore Louisiana Program offers application assistance to South Lafourche

The Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program will be in South Lafourche on Wednesday, August 31, providing on-site application support to homeowners. Residents can stop by the Larose Civic Center to receive application assistance from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Homeowners must meet the following requirements:

Owned and occupied their home at the time of the disaster

Received major/severe damage determination by FEMA

Have the greatest unmet needs

The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development allocated the funds earlier this year, announcing the state of Louisiana will receive $1.27 billion to assist homeowners in their rebuilding effort following Hurricane Ida. Applications are open to residents of Lafourche, Terrebonne, Pointe Coupee, and Assumption Parishes.

“In anticipation of accessing these federal funds, the program has continued to encourage affected homeowners who may potentially qualify for assistance to complete the Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program survey, so that when the state has access to allocated funding, they may immediately begin awarding grant funding to eligible homeowners,” reads a statement from the Lafourche Parish Government.

For more information on application support services or inquiries contact info@restore-la.org.