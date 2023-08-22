Restore or Retreat to host 2nd Ida Anniversary Clean-Up in Grand Isle

Restore or Retreat out of Thibodaux will be hosting their 2nd Hurricane Ida Anniversary Clean-Up at Ninety West Park in Grand Isle on Sunday, August 27, 2023 from 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. All community members are encouraged to come out and attend this event to help re-beautify the local park after it was destroyed by Hurricane Ida two years ago.

“Two years after Hurricane Ida, there still is a small park on Grand Isle that unfortunately has not recovered or been cleaned up since the storm,” reads the official statement on Restore or Retreat’s official Website. “Restore or Retreat and partners plan to revitalize and rejuvenate the park that was hard hit by the ravages of Hurricane Ida. Through the hard work and passion of all volunteers, as well as the support of project partners and our community partners Entergy, Off the Hook Cajun Restaurants, and Town of Grand Isle, The Grand Isle Garden Club, we will get this park looking MUCH better than it was before and continue to assist in Restore or Retreat’s mission towards saving our coast, community and culture.”

Participants in the upcoming 2nd Hurricane Ida Anniversary Clean-Up will help give back to the Grand Isle community by pulling weeds, trimming vegetation, cleaning up trash, and more at the Ninety West Park in Grand Isle. All volunteers will receive meals and hydration from Off the Hook Cajun Restaurants and t-shirts as a thank you for their hard work.

“Ninety West Park used to be absolutely beautiful before Hurricane Ida,” explained Polly Glover, Project Coordinator for Restore or Retreat. “The goal of this event is to give the park some much needed love and care. Beautification is such an essential part of long-term recovery, and it is often the last thing to be addressed. We have been working very hard to organize this clean-up and are looking so forward to it!”

If you are interested in registering to volunteer at this event, please click here. Due to the nature of this event involving potentially strenuous activities, Restore or Retreat is welcoming adults 16 years of age or older (16 and 17 year old volunteers should be accompanied by parent or legal guardian). For more information, please visit the Restore or Retreat Facebook or website.