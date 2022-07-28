Roll up your sleeve at one of four local blood drives

July 28, 2022
July 28, 2022

The Blood Center will host a series of local blood donation drives this weekend in an effort to alleviate the summer supply shortage. Donors can visit one of the following locations to roll up their sleeves and help save lives.



Saturday, July 30

  • Mathews Donor Center- 4881 Hwy. 1, Raceland, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Sunday, July 31

  • Cross Church of Houma- 2600 Coteau Road, Houma, 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
  • Sacred Heart Church- 15300 W. Main Street, Cut Off, 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
  • The Claiborne at Thibodaux- 2495 Talbot Avenue, Thibodaux, 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
July 28, 2022

