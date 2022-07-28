Roll up your sleeve at one of four local blood drives

Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter launches Pajama Party Program for pupsJuly 28, 2022
Entergy announces measures to help customers experiencing high energy costsJuly 28, 2022
The Blood Center will host a series of local blood donation drives this weekend in an effort to alleviate the summer supply shortage. Donors can visit one of the following locations to roll up their sleeves and help save lives.
Saturday, July 30
- Mathews Donor Center- 4881 Hwy. 1, Raceland, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Sunday, July 31
- Cross Church of Houma- 2600 Coteau Road, Houma, 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
- Sacred Heart Church- 15300 W. Main Street, Cut Off, 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
- The Claiborne at Thibodaux- 2495 Talbot Avenue, Thibodaux, 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.