Root2Rise to host “Down Dog for a Cause” supporting the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter

Root2Rise Yoga Studio in Houma is hosting “Down Dog for a Cause,” a yoga-event to benefit the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter. Down Dog for a Cause will be held on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. at the Root2Rise Studio.

All community members are invited to join instructor Amy for a donation-based, all-levels flow with proceeds going towards the purchase of needed supplies for the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter, as stated on the official flier. Cash or Venmo donations will be accepted on the day of the event, and attendees are also encouraged to bring any spare blankets they may have to donate to the shelter.

For more information about the upcoming event, please visit Root2Rise’s official Facebook.