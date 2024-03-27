Rotary Club of Houma-Terrebonne announces first happy hour fundraiser, “A Swinging Tribute to the Rat Pack”

The Rotary Club of Houma-Terrebonne is excited to present their first annual happy hour fundraiser, “A Swinging Tribute to the Rat Pack!”

The Swinging Tribute will serve as their first annual happy hour fundraiser, which will aim to raise funds for 5-6 $1,000 scholarships for high school students in the Houma area.

The fundraiser will feature musical guest Absinthe Minded, celebrity chef Don Kasten, and celebrity bartender Jeff Market. The highlight of the evening will be an spirited hors d’oeuvres team competition, where local cooks will vie for 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and Peoples’ Choice Awards.

Entrance to the event is $25, which will include one signature cocktail and all the small bites you can eat, along with access to a cash bar.

“We are very excited for this event and are hoping it’ll be as popular as our Bud and Burgers event,” said Rotary Club of Houma-Terrebonne President Mark LaPlume. “The more people that come out in support, the more money we raise, which gets poured directly back into Terrebonne Parish.”

The upcoming Swinging Tribute to the Rat Pack will take place on May 29, 2024 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Houma Municipal Auditorium. Come out and have a swingin’ good time!

For more information about the event or to register for the hors d’oeuvres competition, please visit the Rotary Club of Houma-Terrebonne Facebook.