Rougarou Fest to Host Outdoor Movie Night

The Rougarou Fest will celebrate E.T.’s 40th Anniversary on Friday, October 21, at 7:00 p.m. with an outdoor viewing of “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” at the Atchafalaya Narrative Stage at this year’s Rougarou Fest!

The Rougarou Fest is a free family-friendly festival with a spooky flair that celebrates the rich folklore that exists along the bayous of Southeast Louisiana. This year’s festival will be held October 21-23. It showcases live music, cultural activities, children’s activities, Cajun food, the Krewe Ga Rou parade, and so much more. Festival grounds are centered around the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center, the Terrebonne Parish Main Branch Library, the Courtyard Marriott, and the South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center located at 132 Library Dr., Houma, LA 70360. All proceeds go to the South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center, a nonprofit organization that is revolutionizing how we think, teach and learn about Louisiana’s disappearing coast.