Roux for a Reason to host 6th Annual Gumbo Cook-Off

Roux for a Reason will host their 6th Annual Gumbo Cook-Off on March 11, 2023 at Southdown Plantation. With a mission to help cancer patients in the Bayou Region, the organization was co-founded by a group of friends. Ben Floyd, Roux for a Reason Co-Founder and Board President recently discussed the 6th annual event, and the mission of Roux for a Reason with Rhonda Alfred Director of Marketing at Terrebonne General Medical Center, and Layne Bordelon, Development Coordinator at Terrebonne General and Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center.

Floyd explained that his father, Dr. John C. Floyd, as well as Co-Founder Ben Levy’s father, Benard Levy, were treated for cancer at Terrebonne General | Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center. “We saw a need to help those patients. One of our big goals is to keep the money local, and we couldn’t have a found a better partner than Mary Bird to do that with,” said Floyd in the interview. “We are so grateful for everything that they do,” Bordelon expressed.

Initially the funds raised at the cook-off supported prevention efforts. As other resources began to provide funding for prevention, the board members of Roux for a Reason wanted to find something that was untapped and needed support. “Through our joint efforts with Terrebonne General | Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, we recognize that malnutrition during cancer treatment is a huge problem that needs to be faced with a proactive approach,” reads a statement from the organization’s website.

Roux for a Reason is proud to dedicate event proceeds to provide a full-time registered dietitian on staff in the Cancer Center allowing every patient free access to education and nutrition support before and during their treatment at Terrebonne General | Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center.

Help support the mission of Roux for a Reason at this year’s event! Gates at the cook-off will open to the public at 11 a.m., and gumbo will be ready to serve around noon. More than 60 teams will complete in three categories including: unruly, chicken and sausage, and seafood. Awards will be given for first, second, third, and people’s choice. In addition to delicious gumbo, guests will enjoy a kids corner, a Iive and silent auction, as well as live music from the Caniacs. Entry is $15, children under 12 are free.

While the Floyd couldn’t disclose any secrets, he did share a tip, “Don’t burn your roux, and you need to brown your onions!” Watch the interview online.