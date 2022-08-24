Saint Matthew’s Fishing Rodeo welcomes the community to join for fishing and fun!

Louisiana Fire 2012 Boys LP Red wins the U11 bracket of the STYSA Fall Classic
August 24, 2022

Saint Matthews Episcopal School welcomes the community to participate in our 8th annual Fishing Rodeo and Party to celebrate the beginning of the school year! The Rodeo is on Friday, August 26 and Saturday, August 27.

 

Our family-focused fishing rodeo offers prizes in both youth and adult angler categories. Over $1000 of prize money is up for grabs in twelve categories including Redfish Under 27”, Speckled Trout, Redfish with the Most Spots, and Most Unusual Looking Fish. This years rodeo features a special category and prize for the biggest fish caught in the stocked ponds of the Bayou Country Sports Park in Houma! 



 

The celebration continues with our party on Saturday afternoon on the schools property, with entrance on Barrow Street. The party begins at noon, and includes the opening of the scales. Food and drink will be available for purchase from local vendors Downtown Jeaux, Zacks, and Brookes Snoworld. Face painting and bounce houses will add to the excitement for your entire family! Live music from the Supersoakers begins at 2pm until 4pm. Scales officially close at 3pm and awards will be presented shortly after. 

 

The purchase of your fishing rodeo ticket benefits Saint Matthews and also enters you to win a door prize. Students of Saint Matthews will have an excused absence on Friday to go fishing with their families with the purchase of a youth fishing rodeo ticket.  

 

Fishing rodeo tickets are available for $30 for adults and $15 for youth. Party-only tickets can be purchased for $10. 



 

For more information, please email fishforsmes@gmail.com or visit our website stmattsschool.com. 

 

Categories are pictured below:

Mary Ditch
Mary Ditch

Related posts

August 24, 2022

LDWF announce National Hunting and Fishing Day is back

Read more