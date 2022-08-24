Saint Matthew’s Fishing Rodeo welcomes the community to join for fishing and fun!

Saint Matthew’s Episcopal School welcomes the community to participate in our 8th annual Fishing Rodeo and Party to celebrate the beginning of the school year! The Rodeo is on Friday, August 26 and Saturday, August 27.

Our family-focused fishing rodeo offers prizes in both youth and adult angler categories. Over $1000 of prize money is up for grabs in twelve categories including Redfish Under 27”, Speckled Trout, Redfish with the Most Spots, and Most Unusual Looking Fish. This year’s rodeo features a special category and prize for the biggest fish caught in the stocked ponds of the Bayou Country Sports Park in Houma!

The celebration continues with our party on Saturday afternoon on the school’s property, with entrance on Barrow Street. The party begins at noon, and includes the opening of the scales. Food and drink will be available for purchase from local vendors Downtown Jeaux, Zack’s, and Brooke’s Snoworld. Face painting and bounce houses will add to the excitement for your entire family! Live music from the Supersoakers begins at 2pm until 4pm. Scales officially close at 3pm and awards will be presented shortly after.

The purchase of your fishing rodeo ticket benefits Saint Matthew’s and also enters you to win a door prize. Students of Saint Matthew’s will have an excused absence on Friday to go fishing with their families with the purchase of a youth fishing rodeo ticket.

Fishing rodeo tickets are available for $30 for adults and $15 for youth. Party-only tickets can be purchased for $10.

For more information, please email fishforsmes@gmail.com or visit our website stmattsschool.com.

Categories are pictured below: