Sales & Marketing Manager for Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou Tourism, Ian Wallis, Named by Destinations International as a 30 Under 30 Recipient

Raceland, LA (April 3, 2024) – Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou Tourism, the destination marketing organization for Lafourche Parish, is thrilled to announce that Sales & Marketing Manager, Ian Wallis, has been named a 30 Under 30 recipient from Destinations International.

Each year Destinations International, a global organization representing over 6,500 convention and visitors bureaus (CVB’s) across the world, selects 30 tourism professionals under the age of 30 to gain valuable industry networking opportunities and increased thought leadership throughout the year. This year’s honorees hail from 30 unique destinations across four countries and were selected from a competitive pool of 96 applicants. To learn more about each honoree, visit the link here

A graduate from Johnson & Wales University with his B.S. in Travel, Tourism, and Hospitality Management and his M.B.A. with a Hospitality concentration, Ian Wallis moved from the Northeast to Lafourche Parish in April 2021 to assume his current role as Sales & Marketing Manager for Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou Tourism. He quickly immersed himself in the unique culture of the bayou region and can often be found supporting local events, restaurants, and visitor attractions.

“It is an honor to be selected as a recipient of the prestigious 30 Under 30 Program from Destinations International,” said Wallis. “I am very appreciative of the recognition and look forward to the networking and professional development opportunities this program offers.”

Destinations International is committed to investing and preparing the leaders of tomorrow and developing future industry leaders that represent a diverse set of backgrounds and perspectives.

“The 30 Under 30 program remains critical to our organization’s vision and mission,” said Don Welsh, president and CEO of Destinations International. “As our industry moves toward recovery, we are especially excited to announce these young professionals as they are the future of the travel and tourism industry.”

“The Destinations International Foundation believes it is important to empower future leaders,” said Ellie Westman Chin, CDME, president and CEO of Destination Madison and chair of the Destinations International Foundation. “We are thrilled to see the 30 Under 30 Program enter its 14th year, and we are thankful for the foundation investors who make programs like these possible for our industry through their contributions. We look forward to engaging with this group of emerging leaders through professional development, educational opportunities and networking with industry peers and leaders throughout the year and in the years to come.”

“We are pleased to honor this year’s 30 Under 30 class of bright and talented young leaders,” said Mike Gamble, President and CEO of SearchWide Global. “Year after year, I am consistently impressed by the caliber of individuals we welcome into this program, representing destinations worldwide. We remain committed to helping our young leaders shape the future of our industry.”

The 2024 30 Under 30 Class Includes:

Now in its 14th year, the 30 Under 30 program is supported by founding program partner, SearchWide Global and sponsored by Fired Up! Culture and IMEX. For more information on the 30 Under 30 Program and the 2024 30 Under 30 class, please visit destinationsinternationa l.org/general-information/30- under-30





About the Destinations International Foundation:

Destinations International is the world’s largest and most reliable resource for destination organizations. In short – DI educates, equips, and empowers our members to grow the success of their destinations and to excel professionally. Membership grants access to a wealth of important industry resources, educational opportunities, and exclusive benefits. For more information, visit www. destinationsinternational.org

About Destinations International:

Destinations International is the world's largest resource for official destination organizations, convention and visitors bureaus (CVBs) and tourism boards. Destinations International is about serving destination marketing professionals first and foremost. Together with more than 6,500 members and partners from over 650 destinations in approximately 13 countries, Destinations International represents a powerful forward-thinking, collaborative association that exchanges bold ideas, connects innovative people and elevates tourism to its highest potential. For more information, visit www. destinationsinternational.org

