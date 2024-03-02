Saturday Makers Market announced for March 9 at the Terrebonne Parish Main Library

Register for the 75th Big Bass Rodeo and Fishtival EventMarch 2, 2024
The Terrebonne Parish Library System announced its first Spring Makers Market on March 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Main Library.
This market will feature produce and products from local farmers, artists, cooks, and creators. The market is free to attend and open pending weather.
The market is also held on the 2nd & 4th Tuesday of each month, weather pending.
For more information, please contact Emily Elliott at eelliott@mytpl.org or follow the Downtown Houma Makers Market on Facebook to get the most current updates.