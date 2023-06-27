Schedule announced for 2023 Golden Meadow-Fourchon Tarpon Rodeo

A full schedule of events for the Golden Meadow-Fourchon Tarpon Rodeo has been announced!

Th fishing rodeo, which has been a community staple since 1948, will take place at the new Fourchon Pavillion from June 29- July 1, 2023. This event is family-friendly, so everyone is welcome to come soak in the sun and enjoy a weekend of fishing, live music, and fun!

2023 Golden Meadow-Fourchon Tarpon Rodeo Schedule of Events

Thursday, July 29, 2023 Fishing begins at safelight

Friday, June 30, 2023 1:00 p.m: Scales, Food, Bar, and Tent open 5:00 p.m: King of the Catch judging 5:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m: King of the Catch tasting 7:00 p.m.-11:00 p.m: Live music by The Band Orange 7:00 p.m: Scales close 9:00 p.m: King of the Catch awards 11:00 p.m: Tent closes

Saturday, July 1, 2023 1:00 p.m: Scales, Food, Bar, and Tent open 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m: Boiled shrimp dinners 4:00 p.m: Scales for Children’s Division close 5:00 p.m: Scales for all other divisions close 6:00 p.m: Auction 7:00 p.m: Awards 8:30 p.m: Raffle drawings and door prizes 9:00 p.m: Live music by Shorts in December 12:00 a.m: Tent closes



Tickets are now available for purchase for the Adult Rodeo, Child Rodeo, Boiled Shrimp Lunch, Tarpon Package, King of the Catch Cook-Off Entry, and King of the Catch Tasting Bracelet. Tickets may be purchased here. For more information about the upcoming event, please visit the Golden Meadow-Fourchon Tarpon Rodeo Facebook or website.