Schedule announced for 2023 Golden Meadow-Fourchon Tarpon Rodeo

June 27, 2023

A full schedule of events for the Golden Meadow-Fourchon Tarpon Rodeo has been announced!

Th fishing rodeo, which has been a community staple since 1948, will take place at the new Fourchon Pavillion from June 29- July 1, 2023. This event is family-friendly, so everyone is welcome to come soak in the sun and enjoy a weekend of fishing, live music, and fun!


2023 Golden Meadow-Fourchon Tarpon Rodeo Schedule of Events

  • Thursday, July 29, 2023
    • Fishing begins at safelight
  • Friday, June 30, 2023
    • 1:00 p.m: Scales, Food, Bar, and Tent open
    • 5:00 p.m: King of the Catch judging
    • 5:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m: King of the Catch tasting
    • 7:00 p.m.-11:00 p.m: Live music by The Band Orange
    • 7:00 p.m: Scales close
    • 9:00 p.m: King of the Catch awards
    • 11:00 p.m: Tent closes
  • Saturday, July 1, 2023
    • 1:00 p.m: Scales, Food, Bar, and Tent open
    • 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m: Boiled shrimp dinners
    • 4:00 p.m: Scales for Children’s Division close
    • 5:00 p.m: Scales for all other divisions close
    • 6:00 p.m: Auction
    • 7:00 p.m: Awards
    • 8:30 p.m: Raffle drawings and door prizes
    • 9:00 p.m: Live music by Shorts in December
    • 12:00 a.m: Tent closes

Tickets are now available for purchase for the Adult Rodeo, Child Rodeo, Boiled Shrimp Lunch, Tarpon Package, King of the Catch Cook-Off Entry, and King of the Catch Tasting Bracelet. Tickets may be purchased here. For more information about the upcoming event, please visit the Golden Meadow-Fourchon Tarpon Rodeo Facebook or website.

Isabelle Gareis
