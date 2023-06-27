Schedule announced for 2023 Golden Meadow-Fourchon Tarpon Rodeo

A full schedule of events for the Golden Meadow-Fourchon Tarpon Rodeo has been announced!
Th fishing rodeo, which has been a community staple since 1948, will take place at the new Fourchon Pavillion from June 29- July 1, 2023. This event is family-friendly, so everyone is welcome to come soak in the sun and enjoy a weekend of fishing, live music, and fun!
2023 Golden Meadow-Fourchon Tarpon Rodeo Schedule of Events
Tickets are now available for purchase for the Adult Rodeo, Child Rodeo, Boiled Shrimp Lunch, Tarpon Package, King of the Catch Cook-Off Entry, and King of the Catch Tasting Bracelet. Tickets may be purchased here. For more information about the upcoming event, please visit the Golden Meadow-Fourchon Tarpon Rodeo Facebook or website.