SCIA Announces 20 Anniversary Golf Tournament October 3

South Central Industrial Association (SCIA) has announced the 20th Anniversary Golf Tournament which hits off October 3!

The tournament will take place at Ellendale Country Club in Houma. The tournament is a four-person scramble with a blind bogey draw and consists of two flights. The team fee is $1,000 which includes golf carts, winner prizes, a selection of an item from the signature tent mobile pro shop, along with food and beverages. This year, there will be over $30,00 worth of prizes awarded!

Each team must have a company sponsor that is a member of SCIA. Payment must be received before September 15. Completed forms, which can be found here, can be mailed along with a check to SCIA, P.O. Box 2143, Houma, LA 70361. For credit card payments, call (985) 851-2201. Completed forms can also be emailed to kathy@sciaonline.net.

The organization is also accepting sponsorships! Click here for the form. Sponsorship forms may also be mailed to the above address or emailed to Kathy@sciaonline.net. We’ll see you on the green!