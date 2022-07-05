SCIA announces Vice President, Chevron Gulf of Mexico Business Unit as July’s luncheon speaker

The South Central Industrial Association announced Vice President, Chevron Gulf of Mexico Business Unit Brad Middleton will be the guest speaker for July’s General Membership Luncheon, on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. “Mr. Middleton will provide updates on Chevron and the energy industry. The talk will include insight on emerging lower carbon initiatives and opportunities, innovations that are increasing output, and the continued importance of oil and gas. He will also share why he’s optimistic about future exploration and production in the Gulf of Mexico. Don’t miss what promises to be an informative, engaging session!” reads a statement from SCIA.

The Luncheon will take place at the Cypress Columns. located at 157 Tourist Drive, Gray. Fellowship begins at 11:15 a.m. followed by the meeting at 11:50 a.m. Members must make reservations and pre prepayment is required. Call 985-851-2201 or email kathy@sciaonline.net by noon on July 12.

SCIA is also asking that attendees bring school supplies to the July Luncheon to donate the Help Pack the Bus drive. Synergy Bank and United Way of South Louisiana are coordinating their 8th annual school supply drive to benefit local children and schools during the month of July. The supplies collected will be distributed to schools in both Terrebonne and Lafourche Parish for students to use. Click here for a supply list and more information on Pack the Bus.