Second annual Lip Sync Terrebonne battle announced

Mark your calendars for the 2nd Annual Lip Sync Terrebonne: Season 2, presented by Alford and Associates in an effort to raise money for the American Cancer Foundation and Terrebonne Parish’s 2023 Relay for Life, “Together We Will Survive.” The fun, family-friendly event will be held on Friday, March 31, 2023 at the Houma Municipal Auditorium beginning at 6:00 p.m.

“We held this event last year and it was a huge success,” said Relay for Life Terrebonne Parish Chair Jason Bergeron. “We wanted to host a fun evening to raise funds for Relay for Life, so we came up with Lip Sync Terrebonne. We sold out and in the process raised about $65,000. We are excited to do it all again.” Bergeron went on to explain the personal significance of raising money for this cause. “My mother passed of cancer, my mother-in-law are both survivors, my uncle is a survivor, I have friends who are survivors… I wanted to do something fun and different to get the community involved and help raise money for our cause.” Bergeron’s Relay for Life team was recently granted several national awards and recognitions: read about their success and how the money raised in 2022 helped the local community here.

The Lip Sync battle will feature eight excited and competitive local community members: Finding Your Roots Mobile Museum driver and educator Margie Scoby, water quality technician and podcaster Travion Smith, plastic surgeon Jeff Rau, Le Petit Theatre owner Doug Holloway, Explore Houma’s Tyler Duplantis, Charles Kornegay of Trapp Cadillac Chevrolet, Manny Merlos, Daniel Babin, and Gabe Barahona of the Hache Grant Association, and the Pink Warriors, a team of four breast cancer survivors. There will also be a live auction, cash bar, and free food/drink included in the price of a ticket. “It’s going to be a great evening for a great cause,” said Bergeron.

Attendees may purchase tickets for the event here beginning at $75, with more sponsorship opportunities available as well. Wine, beer, and food are included in the price of a ticket. For more information about the event, please visit their official Facebook.