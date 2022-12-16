Second Annual Toys for Niños toy drive and giveaway event to help local children

Papi Cheo, along with Jam Up Marketing and Bethany Church, is hosting their second annual Toys for Niños toy giveaway!

This year, the event will take place right in the heart of downtown Houma in the Courthouse Square. On December 18 from 2-4 p.m., everyone is encouraged to come out and enjoy a free event with live entertainment, face painting, food, Mexican hot chocolate and so much more.

“Last years’ Toys for Niños toy giveaway was more than we could have imagined and we would not have been able to do it without all of the love and support we received from the community,” the organization shared. “But we want this year to be even better!”

There is also still time on Friday to donate a new, unwrapped toy to be given to those in need. Drop off locations include: Papi Cheo, Bethany Church, Plaza Latina, Richard’s Kitchen Store, and Cannata’s. Sponsorship opportunities are always available.

Spread the good news that Toys for Niños is coming to town!