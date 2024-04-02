Seek support at this upcoming, free Opioid Survivors and Resource Event

Who Runs The World – April 2024April 2, 2024
The Louisiana Department of Health, Start Corporation, Teche Action Clinic, BHG Treatment Center, and South Central Louisiana Human Services Authority are offering a free Opioid Survivors and Resource Event.
This event is free and open to the public from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 4, 2024, at the Terrebonne Parish Main Branch Library.
Attendees are invited to hear stories of recovery, discover community resources, learn about how Narcan is saving lives, and meet others affected by the opioid crisis. Refreshments and snacks will be served.
For more information, please visit the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government’s Facebook page.