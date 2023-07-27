Senator Fesi and Sheriff Soignet to sponsor Back To School Giveaway in Terrebonne Parish

Still looking for back to school supplies to get ready for the new school year?

Senator Mike “Big Mike” Fesi and Sheriff Tim Soignet will be sponsoring a Back To School Giveaway on Friday, August 4, 2023 from 2:00 p.m. until supplies last. The giveaway will be located at Oaklawn Middle School, 2215 Acadian Dr. in Houma. The giveaway will include free backpacks and school supplies.

Stay tuned for more community back to school fairs and giveaways as Terrebonne Parish prepares for the 2023-2024 school year!