Senior College Fair Set for Oct. 3

Terrebonne Parish School District will host its annual senior college fair on Monday, Oct. 3, at the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center. The college fair will feature representatives from various Colleges and Universities for students to receive information.

The upcoming college fair is open to seniors at Ellender Memorial High School, South Terrebonne High School, Terrebonne High School, H.L. Bourgeois High School, and Louis Miller Terrebonne Career and Technical High School. The purpose of the college fair is to provide an opportunity for students to meet with college reps and discuss admission requirements, housing, financial aid, and much more.

According to TPSD, participating seniors will be bussed to the college fair from their school site. Permission forms must be turned into base school’s senior counselor. Parents can register their child for the college fair at thecollegefair.com

For more information, parents and students must contact their senior school counselor. The college fair will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 am.