Senior living facility to host community blood drive

Mark your calendars! The Claiborne Senior Living Thibodaux location is partnering with the Blood Center to host a community blood drive on Wednesday, July 27, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. The blood drive will be held in an effort to alleviate the critical shortage of blood supply across the country, donors will receive a free t-shirt and refreshments.

The blood drive will be held at The Claiborne located at 2495 Talbot Ave. Appointments are requested, but not required, and walk-ins are welcome. Donors can speed up their donation process by filling out their medical questionnaire by using the Fastlane app on the day of the event.