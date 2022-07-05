Senior living facility to host community blood drive

Raceland man charged with rape and gun theft
July 5, 2022
SCIA announces Vice President, Chevron Gulf of Mexico Business Unit as July’s luncheon speaker
July 5, 2022

Mark your calendars! The Claiborne Senior Living Thibodaux location is partnering with the Blood Center to host a community blood drive on Wednesday, July 27, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. The blood drive will be held in an effort to alleviate the critical shortage of blood supply across the country, donors will receive a free t-shirt and refreshments.

The blood drive will be held at The Claiborne located at 2495 Talbot Ave. Appointments are requested, but not required, and walk-ins are welcome. Donors can speed up their donation process by filling out their medical questionnaire by using the Fastlane app on the day of the event.

Yasmeen Singleton
Yasmeen Singleton

Related posts

July 5, 2022

TPL hosts Board Games at the Library tonight!

Read more