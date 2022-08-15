Sensory Story Time is back at TPL

Terrebonne Parish Library System is excited to announce Sensory Story Time is back! The library hosts the story time as an activity to help activate and stimulate a child’s senses, providing a more interactive approach to reading.

Beginning Aug. 15, sensory story time will be held at 6 p.m. every Monday at TPL’s main branch. Open to children ages 3-7 years, the program is ideal for sensory integration challenges or children who have difficulty sitting still.

Registration is required for the Sensory Story Time program and can be completed by contacting Terrebonne Parish Main Library at (985) 876-5861.