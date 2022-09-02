Sept. 17 Creole Classic Fest Brings Good Food, Music, and Cajun Fun to Thibodaux

You don’t want to miss the Creole Classic Fest hosted by Creole Classic Fishing Tournament on Saturday, September 17!

The fest takes place at Harang Auditorium located at 310 N Canal Blvd. in Thibodaux at 2:00 p.m. and includes live music, a cook off, corn hole tournament, a live auction, and more! The 2022 fest beneficiaries are Beyond the Bell, Friends of Bayo Lafourche, Jackie Bartels Kids Conservation Fest, Bless your Heart, and Virtual Academy of Lafourche. Check out the schedule of events below:

12:00 p.m. gates open and music by JP Bourgeois

12:20 p.m. corn hole registration ends and the tournament begins

2:00 p.m. NSU watch party

3:00 p.m. music by Shorts in December

5:00 p.m. Cook off dishes begin serving

6:00 p.m. awards ceremony

6:30 p.m. live auction

8:00 p.m. music by Good Feelin’

For ticket purchases ($15), sponsor opportunities, cook off registration, and more, visit www.creoleclassic.com.