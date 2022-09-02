Sept. 19 Terrebonne Resource & Job Fair Connects Potential Employers to Public

Looking for a job or know someone who is? Mark your calendars for the Terrebonne Parish Resource and Job Fair on Monday, September 19.

The job fair will happen at the Municipal Auditorium located at 880 Verret St. in Houma from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Partners include Louisiana Workforce Commission, American Job Center, Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government, Volunteers of America, and the State of Louisiana. The event will help you connect with potential employers and receive information on a variety of workforce resources.