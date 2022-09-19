Sept. 22 Good Earth Gumbo: A Blending of Cultures Presentation Celebrates Terrebonne Culture

This Thursday, September 22, will feature the Finding Our Roots African American Museum for the next presentation of the Terrebonne Bicentinneal year-long celebration. The presentation is titled Good Earth Gumbo: A Blending of Cultures and it is the first part in a two-part series highlighting Terrebonne cultures.

The event will have an amazing exhibit and slideshow entitled “We Are Terrebonne.” The exhibit will tell the story of those who once worked, lived, strived, and raised their families in this wonderful place we call home. It will also highlight cultural occurrences in our parish over the past 200 years. The presentation will celebrate those who stayed and those who went on to become world-renowned doctors, musicians, lawyers, preachers, teachers, and artists.

Descendants of James Cage, Sally Hemmings, Thomas Jefferson, and Frederick Douglass will be present to meet, greet and celebrate with the community. This event will take place at the Terrebonne Public Library, 151 Library Dr. in Houma, on Thursday, September 22, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Also, there will be a showcase of local artists, musicians, recipes, medicine, and midwives of the past and present and our ongoing way of life. Several families will be present to teach as well as learn of their descendants and the stories that have yet to be told. Families will be reunited, and a particular family that was separated at birth will be presented with a rare picture of the former midwife that helped in the birthing of many who were born on the bayous of Terrebonne. They will also present the family history of

the Spelling Bee Champ Zailia Avant-garde and her connection to Terrebonne Parish. All are welcome to come and join us as we celebrate the Terrebonne (Good Earth) Parish Bicentennial!

Be on the lookout for more information about part two, which will be on September 24.