Set a course for adventure at the 2024 Pirate & Boots Festival!

Originally written and shared via Keep Terrebonne Beautiful – Set your course for a day filled with excitement, music, and community spirit at the 2024 Pirates & Boots Festival, slated to take place on Saturday, April 27, 2024, at the enchanting Houma Downtown Marina from 11:00 AM-6:00 PM. This vibrant celebration is more than just a festival – it’s a testament to our cherished bayou heritage and a chance to make a real difference in our community!

Celebrate Bayou Heritage, Support a Worthy Cause

Get ready to immerse yourself in the captivating allure of our bayou heritage while contributing to the admirable mission of Keep Terrebonne Beautiful. The Keep Terrebonne Beautiful mission is clear: to empower the citizens of Terrebonne Parish to take personal responsibility for preventing litter and enhancing the beauty of our beloved parish.

Experience Unforgettable Moments

From lively pirate performances to toe-tapping music that echoes the rhythms of the bayou, the Pirates & Boots Festival promises a day packed with adventure and joy for attendees of all ages. Engage in thrilling activities, explore vibrant artistry, and relish the flavors of local cuisine – all while supporting a cause that aims to create a cleaner and more beautiful Terrebonne Parish.

Calling All Buccaneers, Families, and Community Supporters

This is your chance to be a part of something remarkable! Become a part of a community dedicated to preserving our cultural heritage and making a positive impact. Your presence at the festival is not just a celebration; it’s a commitment to creating a greener, more vibrant future for Terrebonne Parish.

Get Involved, Make a Difference

Interested in showcasing your talents or becoming a vendor at the festival? Artists, musicians, food vendors, and spirited community members are all welcome to join us in this grand celebration. Together, let’s create a memorable experience and work towards a cleaner, more beautiful parish!

Mark your calendars, gather your crew, and prepare for an unforgettable day of adventure at the Pirates & Boots Festival!

For inquiries, partnership opportunities, or participation details, please reach out to us at keepterrebonnebeautiful@gmail.com. Let’s hoist the sails and set forth on an extraordinary journey together!

PRIATE & BOOTS FESTIVAL ARTIST VENDORS

PIRATE & BOOTS FESTIVAL FOOD VENDORS

About Keep Terrebonne Beautiful: Keep Terrebonne Beautiful is a non-profit organization established in 2000 whose mission is to empower the citizens of Terrebonne Parish to take personal responsibility to prevent litter and beautify the parish.