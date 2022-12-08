Shop Leauxcal during the Small Business Spotlight at Bayou Terrebonne Distillers

Bayou Terrebonne Distillers is opening the doors to local vendors during their Small Business Spotlight event on Sunday, December 18, 2022. Stop by from noon to 3pm to support your “leauxcal” businesses!

“To me, shopping leauxcal means being an active stakeholder in your community,” shared Noah Lirette, owner of the Distillery. “As a small business, we are so grateful for our community’s support when they buy from us and feel a duty to pay that forward to other local businesses. I think that helps create much needed cohesion in our town. BTD is hosting Small Business Sunday for exactly that reason, to actively assist in community cohesion.”

This indoor event welcomes you to shop with six vendors and dine with a local foodie favorite. Each shop will be ready to hep you select the perfect gift for the special people in your life. Vendors include:

Lolito’s (Cuban-inspired Cajun food)

Salt/Cypress permanent bracelets

It’s A Southern Thing (Southern inspired gifts)

Mia’s Monogram & more (custom shirts, cups, etc)

The Sealed Magnolia (floral preservation)

Jennifer K Singleton (Mary Kay)

Luxe Sugar Shop (customs cookies, deserts)

The Distillery will also be open for you to shop their fine selections and purchase a drink or two!

The event is being spearheaded by Sunshine Landry and Courtney Pennison who are both big supporters of supporting local businesses.

“Courtney and I had this idea because I am a small business owner myself,” shared Landry. “Courtney is one of my biggest supporters and is constantly looking at events for me to bring my business too. It’s always some type of fair or festival, which only run for a portion of the year (the good weather portion!). We decided we should be able to provide that opportunity for others who rely on the same festival/fair outlets for their income as well. Most of us are hustling to make this business dream come true, we wanted to give an extra opportunity for everyone.”

The shopping event is proud to featuring all types of businesses, not just those in the crafts department. “There are so many people who have taken the chance of working for themselves and are sacrificing so much to make that happen, they deserve an outlet to be promoted and be seen by the public,” explained Landry. “We are very excited to see what we can accomplish by shining light on what our community has to offer.”

The duo is working towards making this shopping experience a monthly event!