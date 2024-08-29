Show your skills at Trivia Night at the Terrebonne Parish Main Library!

Get ready to test your knowledge and enjoy a fun-filled evening at the Main Library in Houma! The Friends of the Terrebonne Public Library are thrilled to host a lively Trivia Night on September 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM. This engaging event will take place at the Main Library, located at 151 Library Drive.

Trivia enthusiasts over the age of 18 are invited to join the competition for a chance to showcase their smarts and win exciting prizes. The event promises a variety of questions across multiple categories, ensuring there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Participants can sign up their own teams of four or they can let us group them with other participants!

“We are excited to bring our community together for an evening of intellectual fun,” said Phyllis Schmitz, President of the Friends of the Terrebonne Public Library. “Trivia Night is a great way to celebrate our love for learning and support the library’s mission. We invite everyone to come out, test their trivia skills, and enjoy a memorable night with us.”

Admission is $5 per person, with extra donations to support the Friends are welcome. Light refreshments will be served, and registration is encouraged but not required. To register or for more information, please contact the Main Library at (985) 876-5861 ext 234 or visit the TPPL website.

Come out for a night of trivia fun and community spirit! Don’t miss this chance to be part of an exciting and educational event while supporting your local library.

About the Friends of the Terrebonne Public Library: The Friends of the Terrebonne Public Library is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting and promoting the Terrebonne Parish Library System. Through fundraising, advocacy, and volunteer efforts, the Friends help enhance library services and programs for the benefit of our community.