Shredskiz to host Health and Fitness Outdoor Expo

Local business Shredskiz is hosting a free Health and Fitness Outdoor Expo this Saturday, January 14 from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at 302 Trinity Lane in Gray. “This event is an opportunity to introduce community members to local health and fitness vendors,” said Shredskiz owner Christina Castillo. “We want to end the stigma around weight loss.”

The Health and Fitness Expo is currently set to host more than ten local restaurants, gyms, and programs dedicated to health and fitness from Lafourche and Terrebonne Parishes. Vendors will offer a wide variety of activities, such as mini workout sessions, free menu samples, and information about their services. One vendor will also be providing a “ninja warrior” obstacle course for kids to enjoy.

“This is a family friendly event,” said Castillo. “Everyone is invited— creating healthy habits starts at childhood.” Alongside these activities, Shredskiz will be raffling off multiple prizes, such as gift cards and free meal prep packs. Participants may submit their names at the event prior to the drawing with no purchase necessary. For more information, contact Heath at (985) 232-2483 or Christina at (985) 991-6499.





