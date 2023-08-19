Sign up today for the Bayou Culture Collaborative August Gathering

As released via the Louisiana Folklore Society Facebook: Please join the Bayou Culture Collaborative for our August Gathering of people and organizations focused on preserving Louisiana’s heritage and examining the effects of land loss on local culture.

The meeting, titled, “Louisiana Medicinal Plants: Folkways look toward the Future,” will be led by Jennifer Blanchard, Botanist and Instructor of Horticulture – Medicinal Plants at Louisiana State University. Blanchard will discuss plants of conservation concern and how you can help to save these culturally significant species. The August Gathering will take place on Friday, August 25, 2023, from 12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m, and is free to participate. Interested participants may REGISTER HERE for the meeting. Sign up to receive announcements about registering and other information.

The Louisiana Folklore Society offers these gatherings to share perspectives on the human dimension of coastal land loss. In partnership with the Center for Bayou Studies at Nicholls State University and the South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center, the Bayou Culture Gatherings are supported by the National Endowment for the Arts, the Louisiana Division of the Arts, the Office of Cultural Development and the Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism, the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities, and the Barataria-Terrebonne National Estuary Program. Recordings of previous Gatherings can be seen here.

For information about the Gatherings, contact BCC at bayouculturecollaborative@gmail.com.