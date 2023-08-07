SLCO announces 2023 Patriotic Concert in honor of 9/11 victims, military personnel, and first responders

Music lovers are invited to attend South Louisiana Community Orchestra’s 2023 Fall-Patriotic Concert, scheduled for Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. at The Regional Military Museum.

South Louisiana’s Community Orchestra presents this concert in honor of the lives lost at the 9/11 tragedy, as well as for all of the brave military personnel who are both active and retired, those who gave their lives, and finally First-Responders, who protect the freedoms that we enjoy today. As stated in an official statement from Board President of SLCOJohanna Pellegrin Chmiel (Board President of SLCO) “We are most delighted to have Mr. George Underwood as our conductor for this concert. The program will feature a variety of marches, military branch themes, and national anthems for all to enjoy.”

Admission is $10.00 for Adults and $5.00 for children 12 years old and younger. Admission is free for any military personnel and veterans, and first-responders dressed in uniform. This program is supported by funds from the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government’s Arts Funding Program as administered by the Bayou Regional Arts Council. Please extend this invitation to your family, friends, and music lovers. Looking forward to entertaining you for this event!