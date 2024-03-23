SLWDC’s Ladybug Ball to return to Houma this April

The South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center’s Ladybug Ball will return to Houma this April!

“The Ladybug Ball is a family-friendly event with a focus on environmental education for our youngest residents. This annual celebration and market includes educational programs and demonstrations concerning native plants, organic pest control, fruit and vegetable vendors, arts and crafts vendors, plant sales, and lots of kids activities,” reads a statement from the South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center website. “It is also a fundraiser supporting the South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center, a nonprofit, tax exempt organization, that is revolutionizing how we think, teach and learn about Louisiana’s disappearing coast.”

The 2024 Ladybug Ball will be held at the Wetlands Discovery Center, located at 86 Valhi Blvd. in Houma next to the Courtyard Marriott, on Saturday, April 20, 2024 from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.

The event will feature arts and crafts, food, music, games, face painting, cookie decorating, petting zoo, and more. Participants are also encouraged to dress as your favorite critter for the costume contest at noon. Be sure to stick around until 1:00 p.m, when there will be a grand release of 100,001 ladybugs!

For more information, please visit the South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center Facebook or website.