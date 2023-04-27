SMES Parent Association to host second annual Trivia Night!

The Saint Matthew’s Episcopal School Parent Association is excited to announce their second annual spring trivia night!

Trivia Night will be held on Friday, May 5, 2023 in Parish Hall at Saint Matthew’s. Doors open at 6 p.m. and Trivia begins at 7 p.m. This twice-a-year fundraiser is excited to take on a fiesta theme! Registration is $180 for a team of six. Participants must be 18+. First place team will win $400 cash!

Participants are welcome to bring their own ice chests. Food will be available to purchase from Mai Kitchen from 6pm-8pm.