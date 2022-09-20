SMES Trivia Night ready to spook in October!

September 19, 2022
September 19, 2022

The Saint Matthew’s Episcopal School Parent Association is excited to announce their first Trivia Night of 2022!

 

Trivia Night will be held on Friday, October 28, 2022 in Parish Hall at Saint Matthew’s. Doors open at 6 p.m. and Trivia begins at 7 p.m. This twice-a-year fundraiser is excited to take on a Halloween theme and invites trivia teams to dress accordingly. A prize will be awarded for the Best Team Costume. Registration is $180 for a team of six. Participants must be 18+. First place team will win $400 cash.



 

Food will be available for purchase; teams are welcome to bring their own ice chests for beverages. Don’t forget the amazing door prizes!!

 

To register a team, email Amy Cox at amymarie1213@gmail.com.

Mary Ditch
