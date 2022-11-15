South Louisiana Center for the Arts will present their 2022 Fall production Peter Pan Jr. this December. “The play is based on Disney’s traditional Peter Pan, with an appearance from Tinker Bell,” said Laura Blanchard SoLa President. “The performance will feature 30 local children, who are eager to share their talent with the community.”

“The children have been practicing since August. Over the course of several months, through our educational program, they learn to recite lines, sing songs, learn choreography, and how to work together,” Blanchard added. “The performances are a culmination of their hard work, and an opportunity to showcase their theatre skills to the community.”

Iconic songs including “I’m Flying,” “I’ve Gotta Crow,” “I Won’t Grow Up,” and “Never Never Land” will be featured in the play, as the Darling children take a journey of a lifetime. Three performances will be held at the Bayou Black Recreation Center on the following dates:

December 9 at 7 p.m.

December 10 at 7 p.m.

December 11 at 2 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at the door or online. SoLa Center for the Arts is a non-profit corporation focused on providing arts opportunities in the Houma area with a focus on children’s theatre. Stay tuned to SOLA’s website and Facebook page for upcoming information on future programs.