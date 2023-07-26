SoLa presents Summer Production “Finding Nemo Jr.” this weekend!

SoLa (South Louisiana Center for the Arts) is excited to present their Summer Production of Finding Nemo Jr. this weekend, July 28-30, 2023, at the Houma Municipal Auditorium.
“Finding Nemo Jr. brings a colorful underwater world to life on stage in a story full of family, friendship, and adventure,” said Laura Blanchard, SoLa President. “A cast of 40 students from the community have been rehearsing throughout the month of July to put on a wonderful production, which will be a great event for the whole family.”
Friday and Saturday showings are at 7:00 p.m., and the Sunday showing is at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase here until the day before each showing and are also available at the door. Concessions are available for purchase, and there will be an underwater themed photo backdrops with props for patrons to use!
Read below for the cast of the upcoming production and be sure to get your tickets for the show!
FINDING NEMO, JR. CAST
- Emma Thibodeaux as Marlin
- Amelie Marmande as Coral & Seagull
- Larke Blanchard as Nemo
- Kate Besson as Sheldon’s Parent & Seagull
- Lily LeBouef as Pearl’s Parent & Seagull
- James Nettleton as Tad’s Parent & Seagull
- Hannah LeBouef as Pearl & Seagull
- Stella Hunter as Sheldon, Shark, & Sea Turtle
- Luke Rodrigue as Tad & Seagull
- Danielle Freeman as Professor Ray
- Iris Hunter as Dory
- Sydney Sissac as Scuba Mask Dancer & Sea Turtle
- Emma Acosta as Bruce, Shark, & Sea Turtle
- Cooper Giles as Chum, Shark, & Sea Turtle
- Arianna Acosta as Anchor, Shark, & Sea Turtle
- Finley Talbot as Bubbles
- Annabelle Terry as Peach
- Cohen Acosta as Gurgle
- Gianna Eschete as Bloat
- Emma Dagate as Nigel
- Cooper Guidry as Gill
- Presley Nettleton as Crush, Shark, & Sea Turtle
- Scarlett Savoie as Squirt, Shark, & Sea Turtle
- Arabella Bloomer as Sea Chorus, Shark, & Sea Turtle
- Adalyn Boudreaux as Sea Chorus & Seagull
- Olivia Boudreaux as Sea Chorus
- Elyse Bourgeois as Sea Chorus
- Rowen Dorion as Sea Chorus
- Addison LaBauve as Sea Chorus, Shark, & Sea Turtle
- Abby Lambert as Sea Chorus
- Elizabeth Larke as Sea Chorus, Shark, & Sea Turtle
- Elise Larke as Sea Chorus
- Avery Leonard as Sea Chorus
- Kate Lyons as Sea Chorus & Seagull
- Riley Pellegrin as Sea Chorus
- Noel Stiel as Sea Chorus
- Emma Bourg as Shark & Sea Turtle
- Manning Pulaski as Shark & Sea Turtle
- Madelyn Rupe as Shark
- Colin Rodrigue as Shark & Sea Turtle