SoLa presents Summer Production “Finding Nemo Jr.” this weekend!

SoLa (South Louisiana Center for the Arts) is excited to present their Summer Production of Finding Nemo Jr. this weekend, July 28-30, 2023, at the Houma Municipal Auditorium.

“Finding Nemo Jr. brings a colorful underwater world to life on stage in a story full of family, friendship, and adventure,” said Laura Blanchard, SoLa President. “A cast of 40 students from the community have been rehearsing throughout the month of July to put on a wonderful production, which will be a great event for the whole family.”

Friday and Saturday showings are at 7:00 p.m., and the Sunday showing is at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase here until the day before each showing and are also available at the door. Concessions are available for purchase, and there will be an underwater themed photo backdrops with props for patrons to use!

Read below for the cast of the upcoming production and be sure to get your tickets for the show!

FINDING NEMO, JR. CAST