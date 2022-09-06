South Lafourche Biddy Basketball Team opens registration

South Lafourche Biddy Basketball Team is excited to announce it will host an in-person registration tonight, September 6, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Larose Civic Center.

The organization announced it will be combining its team with the Larose Youth Basketball team for the Fall 2022 season, with games taking place at both locations. Parents who can’t make the event can register their child online here. For more information, contact South Lafourche Biddy Basketball at (985) 637-1513 or email slbiddy@cutoffyouthcenter.org