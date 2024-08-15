South Louisiana Community Orchestra announces concert honoring 9/11 victims, military personnel, and first responders

The South Louisiana Community Orchestra is excited to present their upcoming Fall Patriotic Concert, Celebrating Our Heroes.

“We present this concert in honor of the lives lost at the 9/11 tragedy, as well as for all of the brave military personnel, active or retired, first responders, and those who have given their lives to protect the freedoms that we enjoy today,” said Johanna Pellegrin Chmiel, Board President of the South Louisiana Community Orchestra.

The concert will be held on Sunday, September 8, 2024 at 3:00 PM at the Regional Military Museum on 1154 Barrow St. in Houma. Gunnery Sergeant Scott Pierce will serve as the conductor for the event.

The program will feature a variety of marches, military branch themes, and the Star Spangled Banner. Admission is $10.00 for adults, $5.00 for children 12 years and younger, and free for any military personnel, veterans, and first-responders dressed in uniform. Please extend this invitation to family, friends, and any music lovers.

For more information about the South Louisiana Community Orchestra and their upcoming performance, please visit their official Facebook page.