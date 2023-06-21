South Louisiana Community Orchestra invites you to their 2023 Summer Concert

The South Louisiana Community Orchestra invites you to their 2023 Summer Jazz-Blues, Pop-Rock Concert Scheduled for Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. at the Regional Military Museum in Houma.

The Community Orchestra is excited to have Dr. Ben Robichaux from Nicholls State University as their conductor for the upcoming performance. The orchestra has selected a musical repertoire for this performance, such as Basin Street Blues, St. Louis Blues, The War of 1812, a few pop-rock pieces from The Doors, and several movie themes including a James Bond Medley, My Fair Lady, Jesus Christ Superstar, and more.

Mark your calendars and join the South Louisiana Community Orchestra for a enjoyable, spectacular afternoon of entertainment. Admission to the show is $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 years of age and under. For more information about the South Louisiana Community Orchestra and their upcoming performance, please visit their official Facebook page.